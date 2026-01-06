Share
Rep. Doug LaMalfa speaks during a news conference at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2025.
Rep. Doug LaMalfa speaks during a news conference at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles on Feb. 20, 2025. (Patrick T. Fallon - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: Republican Congressman Doug LaMalfa Dies Suddenly at Age 65

 By Johnathan Jones  January 6, 2026 at 9:01am
House Republicans announced Tuesday that Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA) has died, his congressional colleagues announced Tuesday.

The announcement was shared in a statement posted by the official House Republicans X account.

LaMalfa was described as a lifelong resident of Northern California and a fourth-generation rice farmer.

The statement noted that LaMalfa spent more than two decades in public service.

“He proudly represented California’s 1st Congressional District from 2013 to 2026, serving as Chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus,” the statement read.

House Republicans concluded, “Please join us in praying for Congressman LaMalfa’s wife, kids, and staff.”

According to Politico, Republicans close to LaMalfa were unaware of any health issues.

Several GOP lawmakers said they were shocked by his sudden death.

As Politico also noted, LaMalfa’s seat has been targeted by California Democrats for years.

LaMalfa was widely expected to face a difficult reelection path this year, as California looks to further gerrymander the state.

His death further tightens the Republican majority in the House.

Republicans now hold a 218-213 advantage.

Speaker Mike Johnson can afford no more than two defections on party-line votes with all members are present.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




