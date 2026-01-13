BREAKING: Republican House Oversight Committee to Hold Bill Clinton in Contempt

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters on Tuesday that the committee will seek to hold former President Bill Clinton in contempt of Congress for failing to show up to a deposition regarding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Comer told reporters on Capitol Hill that the vote to subpoena Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had been bipartisan and unanimous.

“No one’s accusing Bill Clinton of any wrongdoing. We just have questions. And that’s why the Democrats voted along with Republicans to subpoena Bill Clinton,” he said.

However, not a single Democrat on the committee showed up for the deposition on Tuesday, Comer noted.

“We’ve communicated with President Clinton’s legal team for months now, giving them opportunity after opportunity, to come in, to give us a day, and they continue to delay, delay, delay, to the point where we had no idea whether they’re going to show up today or not,” the chairman said. “I think it’s very disappointing.”

.@RepJamesComer: “Bill Clinton did not show up…As a result of Bill Clinton not showing up for his lawful subpoena…we will move next week in the House Oversight Committee markup to hold former President Clinton in contempt of Congress.” pic.twitter.com/hxOXeY3ne9 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 13, 2026

“As a result of Bill Clinton not showing up for his lawful subpoena … we will move next week in the House Oversight Committee markup to hold former President Clinton in contempt of Congress,” Comer concluded.

The Clintons posted a copy of a letter they sent to Comer explaining their decision not to sit before the Oversight Committee, arguing the subpoena was “legally invalid.”

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote. “For us, now is that time.”

This is not about Right or Left, it’s about Right and Wrong. pic.twitter.com/IVQh3yHEGG — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2026

“We expect you will direct your committee to seek to hold us in contempt,” they wrote, adding, “You will say it is not our decision to make. But we have made it. Now you have to make yours.”

“Despite everything that needs to be done to help our country, you are on the cusp of bringing Congress to a halt to pursue a rarely used process literally designed to result in our imprisonment,” the Clintons continued. “This is not the way out of America’s ills, and we will forcefully defend ourselves.”

NBC News reported the first set of Epstein files released by the Department of Justice in December had numerous pictures of Bill Clinton, including with Epstein’s girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

You’re right, President Clinton. This is about right and wrong. Epstein’s survivors deserve justice and answers. Refusing to comply with a bipartisan, duly authorized congressional subpoena in our Epstein investigation is unacceptable. No one is above the law. https://t.co/aK7P8Gj1JJ pic.twitter.com/uwPuyPw2Ey — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) January 13, 2026

The outlet noted, “Former President Clinton has denied any wrongdoing and has said he was unaware of Epstein’s crimes. He has said that he cut ties with Epstein before Epstein was accused in 2006 of having sex with a minor.”

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles told Vanity Fair in an article published last month that she looked through the Epstein case file and found nothing incriminating.

The DOJ is still reviewing millions of pages of files related to Epstein for possible release.

