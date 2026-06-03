Breaking: Republican Steve Hilton Leads California Governor's Race with Majority of Votes Counted

Republican Steve Hilton has emerged as the early frontrunner to advance in California’s gubernatorial primary.

With nearly 60 percent of the statewide vote counted Wednesday morning, Hilton was leading the field and appeared positioned to move on to the general election.

ELECTION NIGHT: HUNTINGTON BEACH pic.twitter.com/o48Nfy9GC1 — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 3, 2026

According to KTLA’s election results, Hilton had received 1,386,966 votes, good for 27.76 percent of the vote.

Former Biden administration official Xavier Becerra was running second with 1,267,070 votes, or 25.36 percent.

Democrat Tom Steyer was in third place with 979,007 votes, representing 19.60 percent of ballots counted.

Former Democratic Rep. Katie Porter trailed the other candidates with only 231,488 votes, or 4.63 percent.

Under California’s election system, the top two finishers in the primary will advance to the Nov. 3 general election.

KTLA’s county-by-county results showed Hilton posting some of his strongest performances in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Del Norte, El Dorado, Fresno, and Kern counties.

ELECTION NIGHT: HUNTINGTON BEACH Come November, I will be your next governor ☀️ pic.twitter.com/hQWzl0tE9L — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) June 3, 2026

Democrats control virtually every major statewide office in California.

Republican candidate Chad Bianco had just over 11 percent of the vote early Wednesday, giving Republican candidates nearly 40 percent of all votes statewide.

As of Wednesday morning, Kalshi gave Hilton — the British-born former Fox News host — an 86 percent chance of advancing to the general election, but mail-in ballots could ultimately take some time to count.

BREAKING: Steve Hilton (R) has an 86% chance to advance in the California Governor election https://t.co/a5zvl5eUDT pic.twitter.com/iyKOHGA1vn — Kalshi Politics (@KalshiPolitics) June 3, 2026

Hilton is attempting to become the first Republican governor of California since Arnold Schwarzenegger accomplished the feat in 2003.

Schwarzenegger held the top job in the state until 2011.

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