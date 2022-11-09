Parler Share
Breaking: Republicans File 'Emergency Motion' in Bid to Rectify 'Unacceptable' Election Day Chaos

 By Michael Austin  November 8, 2022 at 5:55pm
In response to voting machine issues popping up across Arizona’s most populous county, Republicans have filed an emergency motion, according to Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.

McDaniel announced the news on her Twitter account Tuesday evening.

According to McDaniel, a Republican coalition that includes the RNC is filing the motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County.

Starting early on Election Day, voting tabulators across the county faced serious malfunctions.

According to county officials, this included machines at 20 percent of voting locations in Maricopa County.

On Tuesday afternoon, as Fox News noted, the county published a Twitter post announcing that the problem involved printer settings on the tabulation machines.

But by then, the damage had been done.

“The RNC is joining a Republican coalition to file an emergency motion to extend poll hours in Maricopa County because voting machines in over 25% of voting locations have experienced significant issues,” McDaniel wrote.

Do you think this foul-up will affect the Arizona election?

“The widespread issues – in an election administered by Democrat Secretary of State Katie Hobbs – are completely unacceptable, especially as Republicans flock to the polls to vote in-person on Election Day.”

“We have dozens of attorneys and thousands of volunteers on the ground working to solve this issue and ensure that Arizona voters have the chance to make their voices heard.”

Many of Election Day’s key races are taking place in Arizona.

For example, the gubernatorial race between former news anchor Kari Lake and Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Going into Election Day, Lake held a 2.4-point advantage over Hobbs according to a FiveThirtyEight aggregate of polls.

Another key election in the state, the senatorial race between incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly and Republican Blake Masters, is also close.

FiveThirtyEight had Masters trailing Kelly by 1.5-points heading into Tuesday.

