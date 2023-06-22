Share
News

Breaking: Rescuers Make Discovery on Ocean Floor Near Titanic, Coast Guard Calls Press Conference

 By Bryan Chai  June 22, 2023 at 10:03am
Share

The Coast Guard scheduled a news briefing Thursday after reports began surfacing of a discovery in the ongoing saga of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible that has captured national attention.

The Titan submersible has been missing in the North Atlantic since Sunday, and the Coast Guard announced new findings from a remotely operated vehicle.

The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday that a “debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic.”

It said experts were “evaluating the information.”

Trending:
Durham Tears Schiff to Shreds with a Subtle Line That References the Congressman's Past

A subsequent tweet announced the news conference at 3 p.m. in Boston:

Per the release information, Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, will be speaking at the briefing.

The ROV in question was deployed early Thursday by the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic.

“The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

Related:
Most Critical Hour for Missing Titanic Sub Is Here - Every Second Counts in Search and Rescue Operation

A separate ROV was also deployed by L’Atalante, a French vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard news release only mentioned the findings of the Horizon Arctic.

The Titan submersible began its original descent to explore the ruins of the Titanic on Sunday and was last heard from at the end of the two-hour dive to the wreckage site.

The submersible reportedly went underwater with an estimated 96 hours of oxygen for its five passengers, which means the group likely would have run out of air by Thursday morning.

The entire saga took a haunting turn Wednesday morning with reports of “underwater noises” detected by the Coast Guard, leading some to speculate that the crew was trying to make contact with the outside world.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Breaking: Rescuers Make Discovery on Ocean Floor Near Titanic, Coast Guard Calls Press Conference
Chris Christie Tries to Distinguish Himself from Republican Field and It Completely Blows Up in His Face
ABC Host Can Barely Get Words Out as He Reads Post-Trump Indictment Poll
Days After 'Grifter' Attack, Meghan Blasted in New Report: Did She Fake Her Podcast Interviews?
One of Trump's Kids Hardly Seen in First Term Is 'Angling' to Be 'Major Player' in 2024: Report
See more...

Conversation