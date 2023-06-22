Share
News

Breaking: Rescuers Make Discovery on Ocean Floor Near Titanic, Coast Guard Calls Press Conference

 By Bryan Chai  June 22, 2023 at 10:03am
Share

The Coast Guard scheduled a news briefing Thursday after reports began surfacing of a discovery in the ongoing saga of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible that has captured national attention.

The Titan submersible has been missing in the North Atlantic since Sunday, and the Coast Guard announced new findings from a remotely operated vehicle.

The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday that a “debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic.”

It said experts were “evaluating the information.”

Trending:
LIVE: Missing Titanic Submarine Update from Coast Guard Officials

A subsequent tweet announced the news conference at 3 p.m. in Boston:

Per the release information, Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, will be speaking at the briefing.

The ROV in question was deployed early Thursday by the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic.

“The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

Related:
Ungodly: Scientists Create First Synthetic Human Embryos in Near Sidestep of UK Ethics Legislation

A separate ROV was also deployed by L’Atalante, a French vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard news release only mentioned the findings of the Horizon Arctic.

The Titan submersible began its original descent to explore the ruins of the Titanic on Sunday and was last heard from at the end of the two-hour dive to the wreckage site.

The submersible reportedly went underwater with an estimated 96 hours of oxygen for its five passengers, which means the group likely would have run out of air by Thursday morning.

The entire saga took a haunting turn Wednesday morning with reports of “underwater noises” detected by the Coast Guard, leading some to speculate that the crew was trying to make contact with the outside world.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




Breaking: Russian Rebels Make Major Shift in Plan After Talks with Belarus President
Karine Jean-Pierre Flounders as 5 Reporters Team Up to Corner Her on Hunter Biden Scandal
Biden Legal Problems Pile Up After DeSantis Reveals Massive Lawsuit Against Admin
'I'm Dead Serious': UFC Boss Reveals What Zuckerberg and Musk Said to 'Biggest Fight Ever'
White People Replaced as Largest Demographic in Texas
See more...

Conversation