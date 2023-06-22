Breaking: Rescuers Make Discovery on Ocean Floor Near Titanic, Coast Guard Calls Press Conference

The Coast Guard scheduled a news briefing Thursday after reports began surfacing of a discovery in the ongoing saga of the missing OceanGate Expeditions submersible that has captured national attention.

The Titan submersible has been missing in the North Atlantic since Sunday, and the Coast Guard announced new findings from a remotely operated vehicle.

The Coast Guard tweeted Thursday that a “debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic.”

It said experts were “evaluating the information.”

A subsequent tweet announced the news conference at 3 p.m. in Boston:

Per the release information, Rear Adm. John Mauger, the First Coast Guard District commander, and Capt. Jamie Frederick, the First Coast Guard District response coordinator, will be speaking at the briefing.

The ROV in question was deployed early Thursday by the Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic.

“The Canadian vessel Horizon Arctic has deployed an ROV that has reached the sea floor and began its search for the missing sub,” the Coast Guard tweeted.

A separate ROV was also deployed by L’Atalante, a French vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard news release only mentioned the findings of the Horizon Arctic.

The Titan submersible began its original descent to explore the ruins of the Titanic on Sunday and was last heard from at the end of the two-hour dive to the wreckage site.

The submersible reportedly went underwater with an estimated 96 hours of oxygen for its five passengers, which means the group likely would have run out of air by Thursday morning.

Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises. Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue. 1/2 — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

The entire saga took a haunting turn Wednesday morning with reports of “underwater noises” detected by the Coast Guard, leading some to speculate that the crew was trying to make contact with the outside world.

