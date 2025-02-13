Share
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing for secretary of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies during his Senate Finance Committee confirmation hearing for secretary of Health and Human Services in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

Breaking: RFK Jr. Confirmed - 52 of 53 Republicans Vote 'Yes'

 By Randy DeSoto  February 13, 2025 at 10:00am
The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next secretary of Health and Human Services.

The final tally was 52 to 48.

All Republican senators except Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted for RFK Jr.

No Democrats supported his appointment.

McConnell, who had polio as a child, took issue with RFK Jr.’s concern that America’s youth are being over-vaccinated.

According to The Hill, McConnell did not meet with RFK Jr. before his confirmation hearings.

When Kennedy, a Democrat turned independent, endorsed Donald Trump in August after suspending his own presidential campaign, he said that the Republican had promised him a role in dealing with the nation’s health epidemic, particularly among the youth.

At a rally in Madison Square Garden in October, Trump said, “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

HHS encompasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, and the National Institutes of Health, among other organizations.

RFK Jr. campaigned for Trump, promoting the slogan Make America Healthy Again, tying in with the president’s Make America Great Again slogan and bringing in people from diverse political viewpoints.

The endorsement likely helped Trump in his seven-swing-state sweep in November.

