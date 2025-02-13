Breaking: RFK Jr. Confirmed - 52 of 53 Republicans Vote 'Yes'

The Senate voted Thursday to confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as the next secretary of Health and Human Services.

The final tally was 52 to 48.

All Republican senators except Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voted for RFK Jr.

No Democrats supported his appointment.

Cheers just erupted in the Senate after the official announcement that RFK Jr. has been confirmed as HHS Secretary by a vote of 52-48 The only Republican defector was Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/MKRggf48BL — George (@BehizyTweets) February 13, 2025

McConnell, who had polio as a child, took issue with RFK Jr.’s concern that America’s youth are being over-vaccinated.

According to The Hill, McConnell did not meet with RFK Jr. before his confirmation hearings.

When Kennedy, a Democrat turned independent, endorsed Donald Trump in August after suspending his own presidential campaign, he said that the Republican had promised him a role in dealing with the nation’s health epidemic, particularly among the youth.

🚨BREAKING: RFK JR. HAS JUST BEEN CONFIRMED AS THE NEXT HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SECRETARY. GAME CHANGER. LET’S GO!!! pic.twitter.com/YcZiidZ2mB — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 13, 2025

Are you happy with RFK Jr. as HHS Secretary? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (827 Votes) No: 2% (14 Votes)

At a rally in Madison Square Garden in October, Trump said, “I’m going to let him go wild on health. I’m going to let him go wild on the food. I’m going to let him go wild on medicines.”

HHS encompasses the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare, and the National Institutes of Health, among other organizations.

Donald Trump says he will empower Robert F. Kennedy Jr to sort out the food and drug supply in America: “I’m gonna let him go wild on health. I’m gonna let him go wild on the food. I’m gonna let him go wild on medicines.”pic.twitter.com/7zCCxRw36X — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 28, 2024

RFK Jr. campaigned for Trump, promoting the slogan Make America Healthy Again, tying in with the president’s Make America Great Again slogan and bringing in people from diverse political viewpoints.

The endorsement likely helped Trump in his seven-swing-state sweep in November.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.