Breaking: RFK Jr. Secures Endorsement from Highly Controversial Hollywood Star
Controversial Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey, who is facing a fresh round of sexual misconduct allegations. endorsed the candidacy of Robert Kennedy Jr. on Monday.
The Oscar-winning star took to his X page to tout Kennedy as a friend to learn from and also said the candidate defended him when he was initially accused of sexual misconduct with young men and boys.
“There’s a lot I can learn from this man,” Spacey wrote. “When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in.”
Spacey added, “He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes.”
There’s a lot I can learn from this man. When the world turned its back on me, Bobby leaned in. 🙏🏼
He’s a formidable fighter for justice and a loyal friend that’s not afraid to stand up for what he believes. https://t.co/DSYLbiiJjz
— Kevin Spacey (@KevinSpacey) May 6, 2024
The former “House of Cards” star shared a 30-minute video Kennedy had posted that was narrated by actor Woody Harrelson and that touted the political scion as a Washington outsider.
Spacey’s endorsement was met with mockery, given years of allegations the actor preyed on young men and teenagers throughout his film career:
Oof, I don’t think this is an endorsement any candidate wants 😬 https://t.co/wNlSlYVL2r
— Aaron Passow (@A_Passow) May 6, 2024
I’m sorry, do you think this helps his candidacy???? Yikes. https://t.co/7xYkP7tIa2
— DM Logic ⭕️ (@ImTheDebate) May 6, 2024
RFK Jrs campaign team seeing he got the Kevin Spacey personal endorsement https://t.co/DfZ9qHUlh1 pic.twitter.com/Tn4cbgSgMM
— koko (@ilovewikipedia) May 6, 2024
Allegations Spacey had been inappropriate first arose in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp claimed Spacey made an advance on him at a party when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26 in 1986. Soon, others came forward to allege they had similar encounters with the “American Beauty” star.
Spacey was not found criminally guilty or civilly liable for any of the accusations. He had been accused of sexual improprieties in both the U.S. and the U.K.
When initially confronted with negative press about the allegations, Spacey came out as gay.
The admission ruffled some feathers among the LGBT community as some viewed the announcement as the star having connected homosexuality with predatory behavior.
LGBT activist Peter Tatchell told the U.K.’s Guardian, “It is tragic that it has taken allegations of sexual harassment for Kevin Spacey to finally come out as gay, after not disclosing his sexuality for decades. It is even worse that he mixes up his sexuality with inappropriate behavior. His gayness is irrelevant. It’s his actions that have prompted concern.”
A fresh round of allegations are being made about Spacey in a documentary series on the U.K.’s Channel 4 called “Spacey Unmasked,” which is airing in the country Monday and Tuesday, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.
Spacey admitted he had been “annoying at times” when trying to court sexual partners but denied any wrongdoing ahead of the series release, Vulture reported.
“I take full responsibility for my past behavior and my actions,” Spacey told British reporter Dan Wootton in an interview.
He added, “But I cannot and will not take responsibility or apologize to anyone who’s made up stuff about me or exaggerated stories about me.”
