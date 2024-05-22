Breaking: RNC Headquarters Placed Under Lockdown - Hazmat Team on Site
The Washington headquarters of the Republican National Committee was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after “vials of blood” were reportedly found.
NBC News correspondent Dasha Burns took to her account on the social media platform X, writing that the GOP headquarters was under “lockdown” just after 8 a.m. ET.
“DEVELOPING: RNC HQ in DC is under lockdown until further notice,” Burns reported. “Hazmat team is on site sources tell me.”
Minutes later, Burns posted, “NEW: Three sources tell @NBCNews vials of blood were sent to the RNC…”
Fox News quickly confirmed the RNC headquarters had indeed been ordered closed.
There were initial reports that a white powdery substance had been found at the property, but Fox was not able to confirm the claims.
The network shared footage of the RNC headquarters cordoned off with police tape and confirmed the building was closed.
“Something’s happening inside,” host Bill Hemmer said.
A number of police cars were parked outside while officers stood watch.
Other videos and images from the scene soon went viral and showed a heavy police presence while some onlookers had also gathered.
Police are reportedly urging the public to avoid the area, which is located just a block from the U.S. Capitol.
The RNC had not issued a public statement about the situation as of 10 a.m. ET, and no further details were publicly available.
