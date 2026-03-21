BREAKING: Robert Mueller, Who Investigated Russian Collusion, Dies at 81

Robert Mueller, the former director of the FBI who spearheaded the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, reportedly died on Friday at 81 years old.

MS NOW was the first to report Mueller’s demise on the basis of two sources familiar with the matter.

The cause of death remains unknown, but Mueller had struggled with Parkinson’s disease in recent years.

His family said on social media, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Mueller was the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013.

In 2017, the Justice Department tapped him as special counsel, charged with examining claims that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to interfere in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news with an embittered social media post on Saturday.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted on Truth Social, per the New York Post.

No charges for Trump had stemmed from Mueller’s investigation, but Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump, either.

Mueller ultimately concluded that Russia had interfered primarily on social media to prop up the Trump campaign.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.