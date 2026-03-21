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FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC.
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FBI Director Robert Mueller speaks during a news conference at the FBI headquarters June 25, 2008 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Robert Mueller, Who Investigated Russian Collusion, Dies at 81

 By Michael Austin  March 21, 2026 at 11:45am
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Robert Mueller, the former director of the FBI who spearheaded the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, reportedly died on Friday at 81 years old.

MS NOW was the first to report Mueller’s demise on the basis of two sources familiar with the matter.

The cause of death remains unknown, but Mueller had struggled with Parkinson’s disease in recent years.

His family said on social media, “With deep sadness, we are sharing the news that Bob passed away last night. His family asks that their privacy be respected.”

Mueller was the director of the FBI from 2001 to 2013.

In 2017, the Justice Department tapped him as special counsel, charged with examining claims that Russia colluded with the Trump campaign to interfere in the 2016 election.

President Donald Trump reacted to the news with an embittered social media post on Saturday.

“Robert Mueller just died. Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he posted on Truth Social, per the New York Post.

No charges for Trump had stemmed from Mueller’s investigation, but Mueller didn’t exonerate Trump, either.

Mueller ultimately concluded that Russia had interfered primarily on social media to prop up the Trump campaign.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations; guiding the editorial direction of The Western Journal; and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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