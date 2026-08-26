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Actor Tim Curry, pictured in a 2025 file photo at the The Grammy Museum celebration of the music for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."
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Actor Tim Curry, pictured in a 2025 file photo at the The Grammy Museum celebration of the music for "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," died Tuesday. (Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Breaking: 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' Star Tim Curry Dies at 80

 By Johnathan Jones  August 26, 2026 at 9:36am
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Tim Curry, the actor best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” has died at the age of 80.

Sources told TMZ the actor, who had been suffering from health issues for years, died late Tuesday night at his Los Angeles home.

Law enforcement sources said police responded to his house at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday.

No foul play is suspected by investigators.

The Hollywood trade publication Variety soon confirmed the report:

Curry, who was from England, got his start in Hollywood in the late 1960s before catching his big break in 1975’s “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

Fans may also know him as the terrifying clown Pennywise from the 1990 adaptation of Stephen King’s “It” and as Mr. Hector in “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Other major credits include “Annie,” “Clue,” “The Hunt for Red October,” and “Addams Family Reunion.”

Related:
Never-Before-Heard Dolly Parton Songs to Be Released Posthumously - One Will Require a 19-Year Wait

His death comes amid a string of recent losses in the entertainment world.

Country music icon Dolly Parton also died Tuesday at age 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Just over a week earlier, actress Hayden Panettiere died at 36.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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