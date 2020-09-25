Breaking: Ron Paul Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Livestream

Former Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, the father of GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, appeared to suffer a medical emergency during a live interview on Friday.

Paul, 85, was speaking about the economy with The Liberty Report when he appeared to become distressed.

The interview was quickly ended.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said on Twitter that Paul had been hospitalized.

TRENDING: Historically Black University Humiliates Biden After He Claims To Have 'Started Out' There

“Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons,” Pergram wrote.

Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for “precautionary” reasons. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) September 25, 2020

Later, Paul’s Twitter account posted a photo of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, along with the message: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

Message from Ron Paul: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.” pic.twitter.com/aALmLn8xIj — Ron Paul (@RonPaul) September 25, 2020

A volley of social media posts, meanwhile, wished the former GOP House representative well:

pray for Ron Paul — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) September 25, 2020

RELATED: Ron Paul Says Fauci Needs To Be Removed; 'If Not by Trump, Then by the American People'

Praying for Ron Paul! God protect that great man! — Buzz Patterson for Congress (CA-7) (@BuzzPatterson) September 25, 2020

Prayers up for Ron Paul — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) September 25, 2020

Sending every single ounce of love in my whole entire heart to one of my absolute heroes since forever, @RonPaul, right now. — Kat Timpf (@KatTimpf) September 25, 2020

Please say prayers for Ron Paul. He just had a stroke on air. Heartbreaking to watch. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 25, 2020

Pray for Dr. Ron Paul. He just had a stroke. 🙏🏻 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 25, 2020

Ron Paul is a man of peace, hope he recovers from whatever it appears he experienced — Arthur Bloom 🇺🇸 (@j_arthur_bloom) September 25, 2020

Paul gained a loyal following when he ran for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2012.

That nomination ultimately went to current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, but Paul’s popularity, especially among fiscal conservatives, has never waned.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.