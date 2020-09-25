Login
Breaking: Ron Paul Appears To Suffer Medical Emergency During Livestream

Ron PaulSteven Ferdman / Getty ImagesFormer Texas Congressman Ron Paul attends Consensus 2019 at the Hilton Midtown on May 13, 2019 in New York City. (Steven Ferdman / Getty Images)

By Johnathan Jones
Published September 25, 2020 at 11:18am
Former Rep. Ron Paul of Texas, the father of GOP Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, appeared to suffer a medical emergency during a live interview on Friday.

Paul, 85, was speaking about the economy with The Liberty Report when he appeared to become distressed.

The interview was quickly ended.

Fox News reporter Chad Pergram said on Twitter that Paul had been hospitalized.

“Colleague Lee Ross rpts fmr GOP TX Rep & GOP presidential candidate Ron Paul is hospitalized for ‘precautionary’ reasons,” Pergram wrote.

Later, Paul’s Twitter account posted a photo of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, along with the message: “I am doing fine. Thank you for your concern.”

A volley of social media posts, meanwhile, wished the former GOP House representative well:

Paul gained a loyal following when he ran for the Republican Party’s nomination in 2012.

That nomination ultimately went to current Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, but Paul’s popularity, especially among fiscal conservatives, has never waned.

Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
