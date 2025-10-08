Breaking: Rubio Interrupts Trump Roundtable with Whispered Message to Trump - Press Explodes - Peace Deal in Israel Near

Share
Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupts a roundtable discussion to whisper to President Donald Trump at the White House Thursday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

 By Bryan Chai  October 8, 2025 at 3:13pm
Say what you will about President Donald Trump, but the man knows how to work an audience.

(Trump’s brief stint in the world of professional wrestling probably helps with that.)

And by that same token, few presidents — if any — have demonstrated the sort of off-the-cuff ad-libbing that Trump excels in.

Those two idiosyncrasies collided during a conference Wednesday with an announcement that got the press excited — and should be good news to anyone who cares about endless Middle Eastern conflicts.

Trump was speaking Wednesday at a White House roundtable that featured a number of conservative influencers, as noted by the BBC.

In the middle of that roundtable, Secretary of State Marco Rubio interrupted before handing Trump a note.

After a few quick, hushed whispers, the president had a pretty big announcement to make:

If a deal can be reached, do you think Hamas will honor it?

As soon as Rubio left and before Trump could explain what was happening, the press in the room exploded, peppering the president with a cacophony of indecipherable questions.

Trump, after raising a finger for some quiet, explained the momentous interruption from Rubio.

“I was just given a note by the Secretary of State saying that we’re very close to a deal in the Middle East, and they’re going to need me pretty quickly, so I will take a couple more questions,” Trump explained.

The BBC noted that after taking those “couple more questions,” Rubio and Trump “hurried out of the meeting.”

Trump has long campaigned on being the anti-war president, and had promised going into his second term that he would bring a swift conclusion to both the Ukraine-Russia and Israel-Gaza conflicts.

If Rubio’s interruption was any indication, Trump is apparently “very close” to at least one of those conflicts coming to an end.

Conversation