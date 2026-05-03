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Rudy Giuliani gestures while speaking to reporters outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Dec. 11, 2023 in Washington, DC.
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Rudy Giuliani gestures while speaking to reporters outside the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse on Dec. 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Breaking: Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical Condition' at Florida Hospital

 By Michael Austin  May 3, 2026 at 4:55pm
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Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is now in “critical condition” late Sunday.

A statement released by a spokesman of Giuliani’s, Ted Goodman, shared the announcement on X.

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement read.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor-Rudy Giuliani.”

In addition to serving as the mayor of New York City, Giuliani also worked as a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump.

Trump reacted to the news of Giuliani’s condition shortly after Goodman’s announcement via a Truth Social post.

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“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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