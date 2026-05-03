Breaking: Rudy Giuliani in 'Critical Condition' at Florida Hospital

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been hospitalized and is now in “critical condition” late Sunday.

A statement released by a spokesman of Giuliani’s, Ted Goodman, shared the announcement on X.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition. Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you… — Ted Goodman (@TedCGoodman) May 3, 2026

“Mayor Rudy Giuliani is currently in the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition,” the statement read.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak. We do ask that you join us in prayer for America’s Mayor-Rudy Giuliani.”

In addition to serving as the mayor of New York City, Giuliani also worked as a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump.

Trump reacted to the news of Giuliani’s condition shortly after Goodman’s announcement via a Truth Social post.

“Our fabulous Rudy Giuliani, a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR, has been hospitalized, and is in critical condition,” Trump wrote.

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING! They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

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