Breaking: Russia Reportedly Plotting Attack on NATO Country to Test Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin may test the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s strength with an attack on an allied country as early as this fall, according to new U.S. intelligence assessments.

A potential limited assault could range from a destructive cyber attack to direct military action, including a possible land invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Exclusive: Russian President Vladimir Putin could try to test NATO’s resolve with a limited assault on an allied country in the next few years, according to new U.S. intelligence reports https://t.co/1yLRylyrwN — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 7, 2026

The report noted that the potential for Russian aggression comes amid claims the Pentagon is navigating a severe shortage of critical munitions.

The paper reported:

“The assessments, described by U.S. officials, come amid a shortfall in certain critical munitions that the military would need to confront Russia or China in a potential future war. Are you concerned about Russian aggression? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 71% (732 Votes) No: 29% (305 Votes) The U.S. has severely degraded its stockpile of these weapons because of transfers to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, as well as the U.S. conflict with Iran.”

President Donald Trump has denied such a shortage and vowed to find leakers within the Pentagon who have made claims about weapons stockpiles.

Trump dismisses munitions shortage reports, says leakers ‘being hunted down’https://t.co/I7UEBaNrBg — The Hill (@thehill) August 6, 2026

According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials said the military would not have the resources to react to such an act if Russia encroached on an ally militarily.

“The question mark is how the United States would respond in that case,” Heather Conley, a senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, told the Journal in her reaction to the report.

Conley claimed that Russia could try to expose whether the NATO partners will actually stand by their mutual defense commitments to one another.

“It has always been a goal to challenge the credibility of NATO and to separate the United States from its allies,” Conley said.

According to the report, the American intelligence community has operated under a belief that Moscow would not overextend itself with its own military bogged down in Ukraine for a fourth year.

The newspaper reported that many of those same officials now think Putin might be reconsidering his strategy.

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