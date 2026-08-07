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Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian Defense Ministry leadership Wednesday in a photo distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik.
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Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Russian Defense Ministry leadership Wednesday in a photo distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik. (Alexander Kazakov-Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

Breaking: Russia Reportedly Plotting Attack on NATO Country to Test Alliance

 By Johnathan Jones  August 7, 2026 at 6:26am
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Russian President Vladimir Putin may test the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s strength with an attack on an allied country as early as this fall, according to new U.S. intelligence assessments.

A potential limited assault could range from a destructive cyber attack to direct military action, including a possible land invasion, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

The report noted that the potential for Russian aggression comes amid claims the Pentagon is navigating a severe shortage of critical munitions.

The paper reported:

“The assessments, described by U.S. officials, come amid a shortfall in certain critical munitions that the military would need to confront Russia or China in a potential future war.

Are you concerned about Russian aggression?

The U.S. has severely degraded its stockpile of these weapons because of transfers to Ukraine after Russia’s invasion, as well as the U.S. conflict with Iran.”

President Donald Trump has denied such a shortage and vowed to find leakers within the Pentagon who have made claims about weapons stockpiles.

According to The Wall Street Journal, U.S. officials said the military would not have the resources to react to such an act if Russia encroached on an ally militarily.

Related:
Iran Threatens to Escalate Conflict with Ukraine After Long-Range Missile Strikes

“The question mark is how the United States would respond in that case,” Heather Conley, a senior fellow with the American Enterprise Institute, told the Journal in her reaction to the report.

Conley claimed that Russia could try to expose whether the NATO partners will actually stand by their mutual defense commitments to one another.

“It has always been a goal to challenge the credibility of NATO and to separate the United States from its allies,” Conley said.

According to the report, the American intelligence community has operated under a belief that Moscow would not overextend itself with its own military bogged down in Ukraine for a fourth year.

The newspaper reported that many of those same officials now think Putin might be reconsidering his strategy.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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