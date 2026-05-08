Breaking: Russia, Ukraine Agree to Trump's Ceasefire Request as He Pushes for a 'Beginning of the End'

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, which he hopes will lead to an end to the conflict entirely.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” he added.

“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump said.

Russia recognizes May 9 as the end of World War II, because that is when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which included present-day Russia and Ukraine. The surrender took place late in the day in Berlin on May 8, 1945, which was already May 9 in Moscow, according to History.com.

The Germans surrendered to the Western Allies in Reims, France, in the early morning hours of May 7, and May 8 was declared V-E Day, Victory in Europe.

Trump continued his Truth Social post regarding the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, writing, “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day.”

ABC News reported that Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Friday that “the agreement on this matter was reached during our telephone contacts with the administration of the U.S. president.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X, “[W]ithin the framework of the negotiating process mediated by the American side, we received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11.”

In recent days, there have been many appeals and signals regarding the setup for tomorrow in Moscow in connection with our Ukrainian long-range sanctions. The principle of symmetry in our actions is well known and has been clearly communicated to the Russian side. An additional… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 8, 2026

He added, “I thank the President of the United States and his team for their productive diplomatic involvement. We expect the United States to ensure that the Russian side fulfills these agreements.”

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