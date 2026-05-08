Share
News
President Donald Trump delivers remarks Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House.
Breaking
President Donald Trump delivers remarks Friday in the Rose Garden of the White House. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Breaking: Russia, Ukraine Agree to Trump's Ceasefire Request as He Pushes for a 'Beginning of the End'

 By Randy DeSoto  May 8, 2026 at 3:02pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to a three-day ceasefire, which he hopes will lead to an end to the conflict entirely.

“I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“The Celebration in Russia is for Victory Day but, likewise, in Ukraine, because they were also a big part and factor of World War II. This Ceasefire will include a suspension of all kinetic activity, and also a prison swap of 1,000 prisoners from each Country,” he added.

“This request was made directly by me, and I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump said.

Russia recognizes May 9 as the end of World War II, because that is when Nazi Germany surrendered to the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics, which included present-day Russia and Ukraine. The surrender took place late in the day in Berlin on May 8, 1945, which was already May 9 in Moscow, according to History.com.

The Germans surrendered to the Western Allies in Reims, France, in the early morning hours of May 7, and May 8 was declared V-E Day, Victory in Europe.

Trump continued his Truth Social post regarding the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, writing, “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard-fought war. Talks are continuing on ending this Major Conflict, the biggest since World War II, and we are getting closer and closer every day.”

Related:
Obama Slammed for 'Disgusting' Decision to Speak at Event Organized by Man with Troubling Past

ABC News reported that Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Friday that “the agreement on this matter was reached during our telephone contacts with the administration of the U.S. president.”

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X, “[W]ithin the framework of the negotiating process mediated by the American side, we received Russia’s agreement to conduct a prisoner exchange in the format of 1,000 for 1,000. A ceasefire regime must also be established on May 9, 10, and 11.”

He added, “I thank the President of the United States and his team for their productive diplomatic involvement. We expect the United States to ensure that the Russian side fulfills these agreements.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Did You Catch It? Trump's Nat'l Day of Prayer Message Said Something Vital That No Other Day of Prayer Message Ever Said
Breaking: Russia, Ukraine Agree to Trump's Ceasefire Request as He Pushes for a 'Beginning of the End'
Breaking: Virginia Supreme Court Strikes Down Democrats' Gerrymander in Midterm Game Changer
Watch: Startling Megyn Kelly Comments - Is She Getting Friendly With Islam Too?
Karoline Leavitt Announces the Birth of Her Second Baby
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , , ,

Conversation