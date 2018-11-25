SECTIONS
World News
Print

Breaking: Russian Navy Opens Fire on Ukrainian Military Ship

By Jack Davis
at 1:16pm
Print

Tensions flared Sunday in the Black Sea as Russia and Ukraine traded accusations in a situation that escalated over the course of the day.

As of Sunday afternoon, Ukraine’s navy said Russia fired on what Ukraine said was a small armored artillery ship, the U.K. Independent reported.

At least one person was wounded, according to Britain’s Sky News.

Ukraine also accused Russia of ramming into a boat off the coast of Crimea, which Russia forcefully annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

TRENDING: Judge Rules Trump Must Face Lawsuit Over Charitable Foundation

According to the Ukrainian navy, the Yana Kapu tug suffered damage to its engine, the BBC reported.

The Ukrainian navy accused Russia of “openly aggressive actions” that took place when the tug and two other ships sailed from Odessa, which is on the Black Sea, to Mariupol, which is a port in the Sea of Azov

Do you think this could trigger a war?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Russia in turn accused Ukraine of “provocative actions,” according to the U.K. Guardian.

Russia earlier said the ships were trying “to create a conflict situation in this region.”

The ships “illegally entered a temporarily closed area of Russian territorial waters,” it said.

The Ukrainian navy said Russia was alerted about the ships’ plans beforehand.

RELATED: Syrian Officials: More Than 100 Wounded in Chemical Attack

“Russian coastguard vessels… carried out openly aggressive actions against Ukrainian navy ships,” the Ukrainian navy statement said.

Russia later blocked access to the Sea of Azov with a mammoth cargo ship that is placed beneath Russian-built bridge across Kerch Strait, the Guardian reported. The strait is the only access to the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine said the vessels involved in the incident were seeking access to the Sea of Azov.

Unconfirmed reports said all three had been captured by Russia.

Russia, meanwhile, was alleging that Ukraine was sending naval reinforcements to the area.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

President Donald Trump speaks to the media.Eric Baradat / Getty Images

Report: Trump’s Justice Department Aiming To Break Up International Oil Cartel

George Upper

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg departs after testifying before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 11, 2018.Andrew Harnik / AP Photo

The Upper Cut: Zuckerberg’s Formal Statement Spells Trouble for Facebook

Evie Fordham

Democratic Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

The Idea of Building Dorms for Members of Congress Is Back. Here’s Why

Jack Davis

Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, third from the right, appears in a 1975 yearbook photo.Jackson Free Press

1970s Yearbook Photo Shows GOP Senator at So-Called High School ‘Segregation Academy’

Will Racke

Migrant caravanAlfredo Estrella / Getty Images

Tijuana Declares Humanitarian Crisis as Caravan Migrants Overwhelm City Shelter Capacity

Jack Davis

Homeless on Skid RowFrederic J. Brown / Getty Images

9 Charged in Election Fraud Scheme: Homeless Were Given Cash, Cigarettes for Fraudulent Signatures

Bethany Blankley

Members of the 115th congress and their familes mingle on the house floor while attending the joint session on the opening day of the current session on Jan. 3, 2017.mark reinstein / Shutterstock

Analysis: Republicans Consolidate Most Power in State Gov. in Over 100 Years

Jack Davis

Migrant caravanUlises Ruiz / Getty Images

‘Human Stampede’ Migrant Caravan Finalizes Plan as One Group Is 500 Feet from US Border

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.