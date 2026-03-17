BREAKING: SAVE America Act Clears Major Hurdle in the Senate And Is One Step Closer to Becoming Law

The SAVE America Act is one step closer to becoming law after the Senate voted Tuesday afternoon to begin debate of the legislation.

“By a vote of 51-48, the Senate agreed to the motion to lay before the Senate the House Message to accompany S. 1383, the SAVE Act,” the Senate Press gallery posted on the social media site X.

“GOP Senator Murkowski voted No. Senator Tillis did not vote,” the post added.

By a vote of 51-48, the #Senate agreed to the motion to lay before the Senate the House Message to accompany S. 1383, the SAVE Act. GOP Senator Murkowski voted No. Senator Tillis did not vote. — Senate Press Gallery (@SenatePress) March 17, 2026

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, or SAVE America Act, has been a top priority for President Donald Trump and his administration during his second term.

Trump threatened to withhold primary support for any GOP lawmaker who doesn’t support the bill, and has repeatedly called on Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota to send it to his desk.

“The Save America Act is one of the most IMPORTANT & CONSEQUENTIAL pieces of legislation in the history of Congress, and America itself,” the commander in chief wrote on Truth Social Thursday.

“NO MORE RIGGED ELECTIONS! Voter I.D., Proof of Citizenship, No Rigged Mail-In Voting (We are the only Country in the World that allows this!), No Men in Women’s Sports, No Transgender MUTILIZATION of our Children. 90% to 99% ISSUES ALL! Only sick, demented, or deranged people in the House or Senate could vote against THE SAVE AMERICA ACT,” he continued.

Trump added, “If they do, each one of these points, separately, will be used against the user in his/her political campaign for office – A guaranteed loss! Get your Senators, REPUBLICAN OR DEMOCRAT, to VOTE ‘YES’ ON ‘THE SAVE AMERICA ACT.'”

“I WILL NEVER (EVER!) ENDORSE ANYONE WHO VOTES AGAINST ‘SAVE AMERICA!!!’ Thank you for your attention to this matter!” the president concluded.

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