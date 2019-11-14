Breaking: School Shooting in Southern California, Suspect in 'Black Clothing' Reported

Details are still emerging about a shooting Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.
At least five people are believed to have been injured, police said.
This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated. Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children.
— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
“This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated,” the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.
TRENDING: Republican Congresswoman Stefanik Hits Back After MSNBC Anchor Calls Her a ‘Trump Shill’
“Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children.”
#BREAKING/LIVE: School shooting in California Updates: https://t.co/U0Rzf5HpZK https://t.co/RxYz3di05Y
— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) November 14, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
The sheriff’s station posted updates on its Twitter page.
Deputies responded to reports of shots fired
— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
Neighboring elementary schools are being locked down
— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
We have fire on scene and multiple units responding from other sheriff’s stations to assist.
— SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 14, 2019
#LASD Shooting at Saugus High School , Please avoid the area. Male Asian suspect black clothing last seen at the location. Deputies on scene and still responding. Avoid the area Further information to follow.
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019
Advertisement - story continues below
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a “Male Asian suspect” wearing “black clothing” was “last seen at the location.”
Neighboring schools were placed on lockdown soon after the reports of the active shooter emerged.
Advertisement - story continues below
Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter that it had received two patients in critical condition and three more were “en route.”
#SaugusHighShooting: We have received 2 patients in critical condition, 3 en route. We will provide updates as they become available.
— Henry Mayo Hospital (@HenryMayoHosp) November 14, 2019
This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details emerge.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.