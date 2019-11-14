SECTIONS
News
Print

Breaking: School Shooting in Southern California, Suspect in 'Black Clothing' Reported

×
By Joe Setyon
Published November 14, 2019 at 9:49am
Print

Details are still emerging about a shooting Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California.

At least five people are believed to have been injured, police said.

“This is still a very active situation. Reports of approximately 5 victims being treated,” the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

TRENDING: Republican Congresswoman Stefanik Hits Back After MSNBC Anchor Calls Her a ‘Trump Shill’

“Parents, deputies are on scene everywhere protecting your children.”

The sheriff’s station posted updates on its Twitter page.

RELATED: NFL Dishes Out Major Punishments for Steelers-Browns Brawl

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, a “Male Asian suspect” wearing “black clothing” was “last seen at the location.”

Neighboring schools were placed on lockdown soon after the reports of the active shooter emerged.

Henry Mayo Hospital said on Twitter that it had received two patients in critical condition and three more were “en route.”

This is a breaking story and may be updated as more details emerge. 

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
Birthplace
Brooklyn, New York
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Politics







Alex Trebek Pokes Fun at Michael Avenatti During 'Jeopardy!'
Mason Rudolph's Agent: 'No Options Have Been Removed from the Table' After Myles Garrett Incident
NFL Dishes Out Major Punishments for Steelers-Browns Brawl
White House Releases Transcript of a Second Call Between Trump and Ukraine President
Here Are the 14 NFL Teams Reportedly Attending Kaepernick's Workout
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×