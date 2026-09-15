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The Supreme Court cancelled President Donald Trump's plan to restrict mail-in voting through the U.S. Postal Service.
The Supreme Court cancelled President Donald Trump's plan to restrict mail-in voting through the U.S. Postal Service. (Douglas Rissing - iStock / Getty Images)

Breaking: SCOTUS Blocks Trump's Mail-in Ballot Restrictions Months Before Midterms

 By Bryan Chai  September 14, 2026 at 5:39pm
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The Supreme Court — the very one whose conservative majority President Donald Trump effectively helped assemble — just handed him a notably concerning ruling.

Politico reported that, in a Monday ruling, the High Court left in place a lower court ruling that effectively blocked the Trump administration’s plans to implement new U.S. Postal Service rules before the November midterms.

The changes were aimed at increasing election security, but even stalwart conservatives on the bench didn’t think this plan was feasible to implement within two months.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a Trump appointee, wrote that “state and local election officials do not have sufficient time to reasonably implement the rule before the election.”

Interestingly, NBC News reported that the court appeared divided 7-2 on the matter, with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissenting.

Two of Trump’s nominees, Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, were part of the majority that effectively stayed the lower court ruling.

The purpose of these changes, which include involving the Postal Service more directly in the screening of ballots, was to stymie the tides against increasingly popular mail-in ballot measures.

Trump has long condemned the use of mail-in ballots, arguing that they allow too much opportunity for voter fraud.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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