Breaking: SCOTUS Rulings Hands GOP Voter ID Win in New Hampshire Just in Time for Midterms

If you live in the Granite State, the Supreme Court just helped ensure that your elections are just a little more secure.

In a big win for election security proponents and the New Hampshire GOP, the Supreme Court ruled that student ID may not be used as a form of identification at the voter polls.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court allowed New Hampshire to continue enforcing voter ID guidance excluding student IDs as evidence of identity, citing Purcell to stay a contrary lower court ruling. Justice Jackson dissented. https://t.co/8UoAekug6I — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 22, 2026

The Court ruling means that New Hampshire can enforce a full ban on student IDs being accepted in November’s midterms.

According to USA Today, progressive Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only judge to publicly dissent.

Do you support the Supreme Court's decision to exclude student IDs from voter polls in New Hampshire? Yes, it's a win for election security No, it limits voting access Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it's a win for election security 99% (1988 votes) No, it limits voting access 1% (12 votes)

“I respectfully dissent because — even, and perhaps especially, when an election is looming — I would not disturb a clearly justifiable federal-court order issued to ensure that the public receives accurate information about a State’selectoral processes,” Brown wrote.

The Supreme Court ultimately paused a lower court ruling that sought to allow student IDs at the voting booth.

New Hampshire will be a key state in determining whether Democrats can flip the Senate.

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