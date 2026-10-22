Breaking: SCOTUS Rulings Hands GOP Voter ID Win in New Hampshire Just in Time for Midterms
If you live in the Granite State, the Supreme Court just helped ensure that your elections are just a little more secure.
In a big win for election security proponents and the New Hampshire GOP, the Supreme Court ruled that student ID may not be used as a form of identification at the voter polls.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court allowed New Hampshire to continue enforcing voter ID guidance excluding student IDs as evidence of identity, citing Purcell to stay a contrary lower court ruling. Justice Jackson dissented. https://t.co/8UoAekug6I
— SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 22, 2026
The Court ruling means that New Hampshire can enforce a full ban on student IDs being accepted in November’s midterms.
According to USA Today, progressive Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only judge to publicly dissent.
“I respectfully dissent because — even, and perhaps especially, when an election is looming — I would not disturb a clearly justifiable federal-court order issued to ensure that the public receives accurate information about a State’selectoral processes,” Brown wrote.
The Supreme Court ultimately paused a lower court ruling that sought to allow student IDs at the voting booth.
New Hampshire will be a key state in determining whether Democrats can flip the Senate.
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