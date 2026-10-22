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A sign informs voters to have their ID ready to check in on Election Day at the town offices in Lancaster, New Hampshire in a file photo from Nov. 5, 2024. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that student ID may not be used as a form of identification at the polls.
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A sign informs voters to have their ID ready to check in on Election Day at the town offices in Lancaster, New Hampshire in a file photo from Nov. 5, 2024. The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that student ID may not be used as a form of identification at the polls. (Joseph Prezioso - AFP / Getty Images)

Breaking: SCOTUS Rulings Hands GOP Voter ID Win in New Hampshire Just in Time for Midterms

 By Bryan Chai  October 22, 2026 at 4:23pm
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If you live in the Granite State, the Supreme Court just helped ensure that your elections are just a little more secure.

In a big win for election security proponents and the New Hampshire GOP, the Supreme Court ruled that student ID may not be used as a form of identification at the voter polls.

The Court ruling means that New Hampshire can enforce a full ban on student IDs being accepted in November’s midterms.

According to USA Today, progressive Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the only judge to publicly dissent.

Do you support the Supreme Court's decision to exclude student IDs from voter polls in New Hampshire?

“I respectfully dissent because — even, and perhaps especially, when an election is looming — I would not disturb a clearly justifiable federal-court order issued to ensure that the public receives accurate information about a State’selectoral processes,” Brown wrote.

The Supreme Court ultimately paused a lower court ruling that sought to allow student IDs at the voting booth.

New Hampshire will be a key state in determining whether Democrats can flip the Senate.

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Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




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