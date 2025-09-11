Breaking: Secret Service Agent Appears Compromised in Wake of Kirk Murder - Alarming Posts Allegedly from Inside Agency Coming to Light

A recent social media post from an individual reported to be a Secret Service agent expressed glee at Wednesday’s murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

Real Clear Politics reporter Susan Crabtree has taken to X to cite comments from a Facebook poster named Anthony Pough, who she says is a Secret Service agent.

“You can’t circumvent karma, she doesnt leave,” the post from the alleged agent said.

The post also said Kirk “spews hate and racism on his show.”

🚨🚨EXCLUSIVE and #BREAKING: This is a current Secret Service agent, stating in a Facebook post, that Charlie Kirk deserved what he got. “You can’t circumvent karma, [sic] she doesnt [sic] leave.” The comments are similar to the incendiary remarks now former @MSNBC… pic.twitter.com/XMdTcPHP7k — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) September 11, 2025

It could not be independently confirmed Thursday whether the comments were from an agent.

Crabtree noted the severity of what was posted.

“The comments are similar to the incendiary remarks now former @MSNBC contributor Matthew Dowd made on the network. The network fired Dowd from his contributorship yesterday for saying ‘hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions.’ MSNBC called Dowd’s comments ‘insensitive and unacceptable’ and ultimately fired him,” she wrote.

Should this agent be fired in disgrace immediately? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (4955 Votes) No: 1% (30 Votes)

“The Secret Service agent’s post is circulating in the Secret Service community with some agents upset over his sentiments because he appears to be celebrating the death of a political figure, and one whom the president is honoring with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and has often had by his side at events over the last several years,” Crabtree wrote.

Crabtree said the opinion is dangerous, writing, “What about other MAGA figures who often appear with Trump — would the agent’s political views prevent him from protecting Trump effectively or anyone who may be targeted while appearing with Trump or another administration official?”

She quoted what she said was a “source in the Secret Service community” as saying, “If that’s all it takes to set you off, that’s dangerous to have around.”

“I’m mostly concerned about the morals of a person sworn to protect the rights of others to engage in politics and exercise free speech, celebrating the death of someone exercising those same rights,” Crabtree said that her Secret Service source said.

The agent often posts negative comments about Trump, she wrote.

“I’m told this agent, who is in Phase 2 of his career, is not on a detail that would be regularly charged with protecting Trump,” she wrote.

“Yet, all agents, at times, are called off their official details/duties to contribute to presidential coverage of some kind or another,” she wrote.

She also noted that comments in Pough’s post claimed Kirk was racist, declaring, “Charlie Kirk says black women do not have the brain processing power.”

She noted that the comment came from a July 2023 discussion on Kirk’s show in which multiple black women said affirmative action was vital to their careers.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.