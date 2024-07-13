Breaking: Secret Service Gives Emergency Update on Trump After Being Left Bloody by Gunshots

Former President Donald Trump appears to have been shot during a Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

A now-viral video on social media shows the Republican nominee giving a speech before several loud pops go off. The former president then grabbed his face as multiple Secret Service Agents rushed the stage to cover him.

Trump was then pumping his fist to the audience as he was walked off stage with blood dripping down the side of his face.

The Secret Service put out a statement regarding the shooting shortly thereafter.

“The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former President is safe,” Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said, as reported by CNBC.

“This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available.”

Trump’s camp also put out a statement following the shooting as well.

According to Steven Cheung, the campaign’s communications director, the presumptive Republican nominee is OK.

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act,” Cheung said in a post on the Team Trump account on the social media platform X.

“He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow.”

