Breaking: Secret Service Intercepts Suspicious Packages Sent to Obamas, Clintons

Barack and Michelle Obama, left; Bill and Hillary Clinton, right.Getty ImagesThe Washington home of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, and the New York residence of Bill and Hillary Clinton were targeted by mailed packages containing crude explosive devices that were discovered late Tuesday and early Wednesday, the Secret Service reported. (Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
at 8:42am
Suspicious packages sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been intercepted, the Secret Service announced Wednesday.

“Late on October 23, 2018, the Secret Service recovered a single package addressed to Former First Lady Hillary Clinton in Westchester County, New York. Early this morning, October 24, 2018, a second package addressed to the residence of Former President Barack Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, DC,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location,” the statement said, adding that the Secret Service is working with law enforcement to investigate who sent the devices.

Meanwhile, reports that another explosive package had been mailed to the White House were apparently incorrect, Reuters reported Wednesday. However, a suspicious device was also sent to the New York City offices of CNN that forced the evacuation of the bulding, NBC reported.

CBS reported Wednesday that, according to unnamed sources, the device sent to the Clinton residence was similar to a pipe bomb, and also similar to a device sent to liberal billionaire George Soros on Monday. Soros lives near the Clinton home a few miles north of New York City.

Former President Bill Clinton was at home at the time the device was sent, Fox News reported, noting that the package containing the device never reached the grounds of the house in Chappaqua, New York. Hillary Clinton was in Florida.

The device sent to Soros was made from a pipe and about six inches long, according to The New York Times. It was “proactively detonated” by bomb squad technicians.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders issued a statement condemning whoever sent the devices.

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures. These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.

“The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

Donald Trump Jr. joined in the chorus of condemnation.

“As someone whose family has directly been the victim of these mail threats I condemn whoever did this regardless of party or ideology. This crap has to stop and I hope they end up in jail for a long time,” he tweeted.

The FBI published a notice on Twitter that it is involved in the investigation with its Joint Terrorism Task Force.

“We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time,” it tweeted.

UPDATE: The Miami Herald reported Wednesday morning that a suspicious package was also found at the office of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, and another has been found in an office building shared by California Sen. Kamala Harris and The San Diego Union-Tribune, among other tenants.

