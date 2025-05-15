Breaking: Noem Says 'Comey Just Called for the Assassination' of Trump - Secret Service Investigating

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced that her agency and the Secret Service are investigating a message former FBI Director James Comey posted on social media many interpreted as calling for the death of President Donald Trump.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt was among the many who shared the image that Comey has reportedly since taken down, which said “86 47” made out of rocks and shells on a beach.

Comey wrote in response, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

Schmitt posted, “Just the former director of the FBI calling for the assassination of our President. Every single Democrat should denounce this but sadly their media allies won’t even ask them about it.”

Just the former director of the FBI calling for the assassination of our President. Every single Democrat should denounce this but sadly their media allies won’t even ask them about it. pic.twitter.com/VeqyFqXaBA — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) May 15, 2025

Comey said in a subsequent post that he “didn’t realize some folks associate those numbers with violence” and merely thought it was a political message.

“It never occurred to me but I oppose violence of any kind so I took the post down,” he added.

But Noem posted on the social media platform X, “Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey just called for the assassination of @POTUS Trump. DHS and Secret Service is investigating this threat and will respond appropriately.”

Was Comey calling for the assassination of Donald Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (93 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

Current FBI Director Kash Patel likewise said his agency will investigate.

“We are aware of the recent social media post by former FBI Director James Comey, directed at President Trump,” he said on X, adding that he is “in communication” with Secret Service Director Sean Curran.

“Primary jurisdiction is with SS on these matters and we, the FBI, will provide all necessary support,” he added.

Democrat podcast host Ed Krassenstein responded to the official’s post, writing, “So now you are going after Americans for voicing free speech and calling for Trump’s removal from Office? I knew you were tearing up the Constitution in regards to the 5th Amendment, but I guess it’s also regarding the 1st.”

So now you are going after Americans for voicing free speech and calling for Trump’s removal from Office? I knew you were tearing up the Constitution in regards to the 5th Amendment, but I guess it’s also regarding the 1st. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) May 15, 2025

The Merriam-Webster Dictionary says that 86 is slang for “to throw out,” “to get rid of,” or “to refuse service to.”

In a restaurant setting, it means to throw out or take off the menu.

So regarding Trump, if Comey was given a generous interpretation, he could have meant to impeach Trump.

But fellow Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley saw it as Schmitt did, posting on X, “Because two assassination attempts were apparently not enough for these people …”

Trump fired Comey shortly into his first term in 2017, with the president reportedly angered by Comey’s involvement in initiating and continuing the Russia collusion investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign.

A probe headed by former FBI Director Robert Mueller determined after nearly two years of investigation that the Trump campaign had not colluded with Russia.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.