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Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured during the July 29 Senate hearing where he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid testifying.
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Dr. Anthony Fauci, pictured during the July 29 Senate hearing where he repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights to avoid testifying, has been cited for contempt of Congress. (Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images)

Breaking: Senate Committee Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt of Congress

 By Johnathan Jones  August 6, 2026 at 7:49am
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The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Thursday to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress.

The resolution cleared the panel by an 8-7 margin along party lines.

Republicans pushed the measure forward after months of escalating tensions over Fauci’s past congressional testimony.

Will Fauci eventually be charged with a crime?

Fauci pleaded the Fifth repeatedly during a hearing last week when probed about contradictions between public and private statements about the COVID pandemic.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky released a statement immediately following the vote praising the committee’s decision.

“Passed by Republicans on behalf of the millions of Americans and their families still affected years after the COVID pandemic, the resolution to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress has passed out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee by a vote of 8-5,” Paul said in the statement posted to the social media platform X.

While Paul’s post was attacked by a number of Fauci supporters, other X users were grateful.

Related:
Anthony Fauci Subpoenaed in 3 States

On his last full day in office, former President Joe Biden issued a full and unconditional preemptive pardon to Fauci.

The pardon covered any potential crimes Fauci might have committed from January 2014 to January 2025.

Fauci’s lawyer attacked Thursday’s decision in a statement to NBC News.

“Today’s resolution is a continuation of Senator Paul’s personal vendetta against Dr. Fauci, who spent 50 years in public health and has saved countless lives,” attorney David Schertler said.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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