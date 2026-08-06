Breaking: Senate Committee Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt of Congress

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted on Thursday to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress.

The resolution cleared the panel by an 8-7 margin along party lines.

🚨 BREAKING: Rand Paul’s Senate Homeland Security Committee has voted to hold Dr. Fauci in CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS following his improper invocation of the fifth amendment Paul is BYPASSING Senate Democrats, and bringing this straight to the DOJ. This is a SERIOUS crime, which can… pic.twitter.com/WVINctbCUu — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2026

Senate Homeland Security Committee Votes to hold Dr. Anthony Fauci in Contempt of Congress, 8-7. pic.twitter.com/I3AVzUH8CC — CSPAN (@cspan) August 6, 2026

Republicans pushed the measure forward after months of escalating tensions over Fauci’s past congressional testimony.

Will Fauci eventually be charged with a crime? Yes No

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Fauci pleaded the Fifth repeatedly during a hearing last week when probed about contradictions between public and private statements about the COVID pandemic.

Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky released a statement immediately following the vote praising the committee’s decision.

“Passed by Republicans on behalf of the millions of Americans and their families still affected years after the COVID pandemic, the resolution to hold Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress has passed out of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee by a vote of 8-5,” Paul said in the statement posted to the social media platform X.

PASSED BY REPUBLICANS ON BEHALF OF THE MILLIONS OF AMERICANS AND THEIR FAMILIES STILL AFFECTED YEARS AFTER THE COVID PANDEMIC, THE RESOLUTION TO HOLD ANTHONY FAUCI IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS HAS PASSED OUT OF THE SENATE HOMELAND SECURITY AND GOVERNMENTAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE BY A VOTE… https://t.co/9wgO1KeMd2 — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) August 6, 2026

While Paul’s post was attacked by a number of Fauci supporters, other X users were grateful.

Thank you @SenRandPaul for pursuing some form of accountability for the people of the world affected by this man’s lies and deception that caused DEATH & DESTRUCTION to the world. He should be jailed for a 5yr period for every time he plead the 5th. — CarlJ (@TrumpWars2020) August 6, 2026

On his last full day in office, former President Joe Biden issued a full and unconditional preemptive pardon to Fauci.

The pardon covered any potential crimes Fauci might have committed from January 2014 to January 2025.

Fauci’s lawyer attacked Thursday’s decision in a statement to NBC News.

“Today’s resolution is a continuation of Senator Paul’s personal vendetta against Dr. Fauci, who spent 50 years in public health and has saved countless lives,” attorney David Schertler said.

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