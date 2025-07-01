Breaking: Senate Votes on 'Big Beautiful Bill'

The arguments have been made, the die has been cast, and the Senate votes are officially in on the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

And President Donald Trump is probably thrilled about the momentous decision.

The OBBB passed by a final vote of 51-50 in the Senate, with Vice President J.D. Vance casting the tie-breaking vote, Politico reported. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Rand Paul of Kentucky, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina voted against the bill. This marks the contentious conclusion to one of the more pressing chapters of Trump’s second term, thus far.

The passing of the bill marks a critical win for the Trump administration, paving the way for the president to better pursue a number of campaign promises.

Tuesday’s vote means the bill will head back to the House for a final vote — where there appears to be a real battle brewing, not some mere formality.

And that’s because saying that this bill has been divisive would be an understatement.

To say nothing of the deep partisan divides that split virtually any issue in this country, the Trump-led OBBB faced a surprising amount of pushback from within the president’s own ranks.

Perhaps the loudest pushback came from Trump’s former Department of Government Efficiency head, Elon Musk.

The eccentric tech billionaire has been as forcefully vocal against the OBBB as anyone and has made clear that for whatever good the congressional spending bill purports to do, it will do so by crushing the country under debt.

What’s the point of a debt ceiling if we keep raising it? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2025

Of note, Musk, the owner of electric vehicle company Tesla, has insisted that the proposed EV subsidy cuts in the bill are not why he is opposed to it.

Outside of Musk, your noted budget hawks like Rep. Thomas Massie and Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Johnson have also voiced similar concerns about what the OBBB would do to the national debt issue.

Massie, in particular, has especially drawn the president’s ire on the matter.

Donald J. Trump Truth Social 07.01.25 09:21 AM EST pic.twitter.com/Vx7eHHLQRz — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) July 1, 2025

“New poll: Anybody I Endorse beats Thomas Massie of Kentucky by 25 points,” Trump posted shortly before Tuesday’s voting began. “Get ready. Massie is a very bad guy!”

Even some of the president’s most consistent backers, like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, have argued that Trump is “not a king” and voiced concerns about the spending bill’s AI provisions, which would restrict a state’s right to regulate it for 10 years.

And yet, despite it all, the bill passed the Senate and will now go back to the House, before potentially moving to Trump’s desk.

Whatever one may think of Trump’s bill, today was a big win for it.

