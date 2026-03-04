BREAKING: Senate Will Vote on War Powers Resolution to Curb Trump's Authority Regarding Military Action in Iran

The Senate will vote this week on a war powers resolution that could severely curb President Donald Trump’s authority over military operations linked to “Operation Epic Fury” in Iran.

Some federal lawmakers have said that Trump should be required to get congressional authorization for any further hostile actions overseas.

Reuters reported voting is set to begin Wednesday.

The vote is likely symbolic, as Trump can still veto the resolution.

If passed by a simple majority, it heads to the president’s desk. It would take a two-thirds supermajority to override the commander in chief.

The “War Powers Act” gives Trump 60 days to deploy troops without congressional approval.

The president can also extend this window an additional 30 days if he tells Congress in writing that the extra time is a necessity.

The current resolution is reportedly being led by Democrats, with several Republicans set to join in.

“I do think it’s really important to put ⁠every member of Congress on the record about this,” Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a lead ​sponsor of the resolution, told a telephone press conference ahead of the vote.

“If you don’t have ​the guts to vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on a war vote, how dare you send our sons and daughters into war where they risk their lives?” he added, according to CBS News.

Republicans have been able to provide cover for Trump’s overseas actions during his second term thus far, yet they only hold slim majorities in both houses of Congress.

The GOP has called out Democratic leadership for playing politics with serious national security matters.

Republicans have maintained that Trump’s operations don’t amount to full-scale wars.

The House is expected to vote Thursday.

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said Tuesday that he believed there are enough votes to ​kill the resolution.

🚨 BREAKING: Speaker Johnson says he believes he has the votes to DEFEAT the Democrats’ War Powers Resolution, which would limit Trump’s ability to continue Operation Epic Fury “[They’re] playing RIGHT into the hands of the enemy!” pic.twitter.com/Eg7HnfFOhK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 3, 2026

“Imagine a scenario where Congress would vote to tell the commander-in-chief that ​he was no longer allowed to complete this mission. That would be a ​very dangerous ⁠thing,” Johnson told reporters.

His comments came after a classified briefing from Trump officials on the situation in Iran.

