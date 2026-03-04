Share
News
Lawmakers will vote on a war powers resolution, potentially limiting President Donald Trump's mililtary actions against Iran.
Lawmakers will vote on a war powers resolution, potentially limiting President Donald Trump's mililtary actions against Iran. (Win McNamee / Getty Images)

BREAKING: Senate Will Vote on War Powers Resolution to Curb Trump's Authority Regarding Military Action in Iran

 By Nick Givas  March 4, 2026 at 10:44am
Share

The Senate will vote this week on a war powers resolution that could severely curb President Donald Trump’s authority over military operations linked to “Operation Epic Fury” in Iran.

Some federal lawmakers have said that Trump should be required to get congressional authorization for any further hostile actions overseas.

Reuters reported voting is set to begin Wednesday.

The vote is likely symbolic, as Trump can still veto the resolution.

If passed by a simple majority, it heads to the president’s desk. It would take a two-thirds supermajority to override the commander in chief.

The “War Powers Act” gives Trump 60 days to deploy troops without congressional approval.

The president can also extend this window an additional 30 days if he tells Congress in writing that the extra time is a necessity.

The current resolution is reportedly being led by Democrats, with several Republicans set to join in.

“I do think it’s really important to put ⁠every member of Congress on the record about this,” Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia, a lead ​sponsor of the resolution, told a telephone press conference ahead of the vote.

“If you don’t have ​the guts to vote ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ on a war vote, how dare you send our sons and daughters into war where they risk their lives?” he added, according to CBS News.

Republicans have been able to provide cover for Trump’s overseas actions during his second term thus far, yet they only hold slim majorities in both houses of Congress.

The GOP has called out Democratic leadership for playing politics with serious national security matters.

Related:
5 House Oversight Committee Republicans Join with Democrats to Subpoena Pam Bondi in Epstein Probe

Republicans have maintained that Trump’s operations don’t amount to full-scale wars.

The House is expected to vote Thursday.

GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said Tuesday that he believed there are enough votes to ​kill the resolution.

“Imagine a scenario where Congress would vote to tell the commander-in-chief that ​he was no longer allowed to complete this mission. That would be a ​very dangerous ⁠thing,” Johnson told reporters.

His comments came after a classified briefing from Trump officials on the situation in Iran.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




White Police Officers Sue Philadelphia Over DEI Promotions, Say They Were Passed Over for Political Reasons
Revealed: Kamala Harris' Book Tour Is Being Partially Funded by California Taxpayers
President Trump Continues Beating the Drum for Potential Takeover of Cuba: 'They Want to Make a Deal'
Trump Turns Up Heat on Republicans, Pressures Them to Pass SAVE Act: 'Country Defining Fight for the Soul of Our Nation!'
Minnesota AG Keith Ellison Feels the Heat During Fraud Hearing in DC: 'You Should Go to Jail'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation