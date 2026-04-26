A shooter was reportedly killed Saturday night after gunfire rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night, though some conflicting repots claim the assailant was taken into custody alive.

Secret Service agents promptly responded to the shooter in the hallway as he tried to sneak a gun past security, according to Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

President Donald Trump was attending the dinner and was rushed out of the ballroom at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was on the scene in or near the hallway when the shooting took place.

“I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me, and the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me,” Wolf Blitzer said, according to CNN.

“And then they grabbed me, the police officers, and they take me back into the men’s room, where it was safe, and there were about 15 other men who are stuck in there, and they won’t let them out, and that’s what happened.”

“All the sudden a guy with a weapon, it was a very, very serious weapon, it starts shooting, and I happened to be a few feet away from him as he was shooting,” Blitzer continued.

Secret Service agents were heard yelling “shots fired” as the events unfolded.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were “safe.” Trump quickly told the world he was ready to speak.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly,” he posted.

“Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

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