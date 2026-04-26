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Agents stand guard with their rifles after a shooting reportedly took place at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026.
Breaking
Agents stand guard with their rifles after a shooting reportedly took place at the White House Correspondents Dinner in Washington, DC on April 25, 2026. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Shooter Reportedly Shot Dead or Apprehended at WH Correspondents Dinner with Trump in Attendance

 By Jack Davis  April 25, 2026 at 6:47pm
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A shooter was reportedly killed Saturday night after gunfire rang out at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner in Washington, D.C., Saturday night, though some conflicting repots claim the assailant was taken into custody alive.

Secret Service agents promptly responded to the shooter in the hallway as he tried to sneak a gun past security, according to Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich.

President Donald Trump was attending the dinner and was rushed out of the ballroom at the Washington Hilton Hotel.

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer was on the scene in or near the hallway when the shooting took place.

“I start hearing gunshots in the hall right near me, and the next thing I knew, a police officer threw me to the ground and was on top of me,” Wolf Blitzer said, according to CNN.

“And then they grabbed me, the police officers, and they take me back into the men’s room, where it was safe, and there were about 15 other men who are stuck in there, and they won’t let them out, and that’s what happened.”

“All the sudden a guy with a weapon, it was a very, very serious weapon, it starts shooting, and I happened to be a few feet away from him as he was shooting,” Blitzer continued.

Secret Service agents were heard yelling “shots fired” as the events unfolded.

President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were “safe.” Trump quickly told the world he was ready to speak.

“Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended, and I have recommended that we ‘LET THE SHOW GO ON’ but, will entirely be guided by Law Enforcement. They will make a decision shortly,” he posted.

“Regardless of that decision, the evening will be much different than planned, and we’ll just, plain, have to do it again.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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