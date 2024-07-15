Breaking: Shooter Spotted Up to 30 Min Before Firing, Reported Multiple Times, Pics Taken, No One Stopped Him - Report

A new development in the shooting of former President Donald Trump alleges law enforcement officials spotted the shooter almost 30 minutes prior to shots being fired.

Sources told local Pittsburgh news outlet WPXI that a member of Beaver County’s ESU team — which was helping Secret Service with security during the rally — noticed the shooter, later identified as Thomas Crooks, on the rooftop he later fired from at 5:45 p.m.

The member of the team then “called it in and took a picture” of Crooks.

Even prior to 5:45 p.m., law enforcement officials had identified Crooks as a suspicious person, multiple sources reportedly told the outlet.

It was 26 minutes later that Trump was shot through the ear.

A Sunday report from the Associated Press also revealed that one local law enforcement official had climbed up onto the roof to confront Crooks moments before the shooting.

Crooks turned and pointed his rifle at the officer.

The officer then fled off the roof back down the ladder he had climbed up.

Moments later, Crooks “quickly took a shot toward Trump” before Secret Service snipers returned fire, killing him.

Though Trump was later revealed to be “fine,” one man — former fire chief Corey Comperatore — was killed.

Two others were critically wounded.

