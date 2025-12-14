Breaking: Shooting at Brown University, 2 Dead

At least two people have been killed after shots rang out on the campus of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, Saturday. The shooter remains at large, and police have no suspects as of Saturday evening.

“The unthinkable has happened,” Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee said, according to CBS.

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said two people are dead and eight people are in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the BBC.

As of 7 p.m. ET, no suspect was in custody.

The college sent out its first alert on the shooting at 4:22 p.m., warning of an active shooter on campus and urging students to “lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice”.

At 5:11 p.m., an update told students to shelter.

“Police do not have a suspect in custody and continue to search for suspect(s),” the statement said. The shelter-in-place order was still in place as of 7 p.m.

Tim O’Hara, deputy chief of Providence police, said the suspect was a male dressed in black.

O’Hara said police searched the Barus & Holley Engineering building, the site of the first reports of a shooter, but did not find the gunman.

College officials said the building where the shootings took place was the site of multiple exams for the end of the fall semester.

“God bless the victims and the families of the victims!” President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump also wrote that the FBI was on the scene. Trump initially noted that a suspect was in custody but then said Brown University Police had reversed that statement.

The FBI issued a statement saying it was aiding”our law enforcement partners in Rhode Island with any and all available resources,” according to CBS.

Brown later issued a 7 p.m. update confirming two people were killed, according to the Providence Journal.

“We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of two deceased victims from the active shooting situation at the Barus & Holley engineering building. There are eight additional victims in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. There remains a shelter in place order,” the update said.

“We know there is a lot of fear and concern and uncertainty in the community right now. Law enforcement is actively working to identify the deceased victims, and the hospital personnel also are working to identify those transported to the hospital.”

“As a reminder, please continue to take all steps to remain safe. Follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel and avoid the area. The safety of our community is foremost Any students or Brown community members who were in Barus & Holley at the time of the incident are being asked to contact police if they already have left Barus & Holley,” the update said.

