Breaking: Shots Fired at Site of Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

A shooting at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday has left at least one dead and nine injured.

“Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said eight to 10 people were injured but declined further comment, saying only that additional information will be released soon,” the Associated Press initially reported.

“One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department,” ABS News reported later.

The Kansas City Police Department has detained two suspects.

Footage from ABC News affiliate KMBC shows police in Kansas City responding to a reported shooting after the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police say several people were injured and two people were taken into custody. https://t.co/9XdeBgFYZD pic.twitter.com/mw9TxoYsTK — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2024

The Kansas City police wrote in a social media post shortly after 2 p.m. Central Time that shots had been fired near Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

Gunshots can be heard in the video below.

WATCH: Moment when shots were fired near Union Station at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri. pic.twitter.com/19TASE0SEP — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) February 14, 2024

“Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation,” the police wrote in another post.

Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage and multiple people were struck. We took two armed people into custody for more investigation. — kcpolice (@kcpolice) February 14, 2024

On Sunday, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in a come-from-behind overtime win, 25-22.

The victory parade took place on an unseasonably warm, sunny day in Kansas City.

HAIL TO THE CHIEFS: Fans overtake Kansas City streets as the Chiefs hold victory parade to mark the franchise’s back-to-back Super Bowl titles. pic.twitter.com/9geKUFruSe — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 14, 2024

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs became the first team since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

“They all doubted us. I don’t wanna hear any different.”@PatrickMahomes was ready for this speech. pic.twitter.com/XUHhIT7BXN — NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2024

“They all doubted us. I don’t wanna hear any different, but you know who came through in the end. That’s the Kansas City Chiefs!” Mahomes told the jubilant fans at the victory rally Wednesday.

