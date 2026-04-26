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Federal agents with their guns drawn react to an incident that occurred at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC.
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Federal agents with their guns drawn react to an incident that occurred at the annual White House Correspondents Association Dinner on April 25, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Nathan Howard / Getty Images)

Breaking: Shots Reportedly Fired at WH Correspondents Dinner, Trump and Melania Rushed Out

 By Michael Austin  April 25, 2026 at 5:59pm
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Multiple reports flooded the internet Saturday night alleging that shots had been fired at the White House Correspondents dinner.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in attendance for the first time under the current presidential administration.

Video published online along with the unconfirmed shooting reports show the president and the first lady being rushed out of the room.

Federal agents were seen with their guns drawn on the scene as well.

Reacting live on CSPAN, Michael Dubke — a former White House communications director — found out about the reports live on air and immediately informed the viewing audience.

“Just a second, we have an issue here at the head table of the White House Correspondents Dinner… It looks like the head table has been evacuated,” he said.

Multiple angles of the head table Trump was seated at show the president and First Lady being rushed off stage.

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Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Brent Scher, reporting from the dinner, claimed that he heard “[w]hat sounded like gun shots” and saw “one person… pulled by secret service from the room limping.”

Stay tuned to The Western Journal for more updates on this story as it unfolds.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Entertainment News, Christian-Conservatism




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