Breaking: Shots Reportedly Fired at WH Correspondents Dinner, Trump and Melania Rushed Out

Multiple reports flooded the internet Saturday night alleging that shots had been fired at the White House Correspondents dinner.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in attendance for the first time under the current presidential administration.

Video published online along with the unconfirmed shooting reports show the president and the first lady being rushed out of the room.

Federal agents were seen with their guns drawn on the scene as well.

🚨BREAKING NEWS — SHOTS ALLEGEDLY FIRED — Trump EVACUATED from WHCD pic.twitter.com/8ZVZFe3Oqc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 26, 2026

Reacting live on CSPAN, Michael Dubke — a former White House communications director — found out about the reports live on air and immediately informed the viewing audience.

“Just a second, we have an issue here at the head table of the White House Correspondents Dinner… It looks like the head table has been evacuated,” he said.

Multiple angles of the head table Trump was seated at show the president and First Lady being rushed off stage.

BREAKING – Shots fired at the White House correspondents dinner with President Trump and JD Vance both in attendance. pic.twitter.com/AkFnRaVCXY — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 26, 2026

🚨NEW: President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance and all cabinet officials evacuated from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. C-SPAN reports possible shots fired… pic.twitter.com/hQKhjd5GxS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 26, 2026

Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Brent Scher, reporting from the dinner, claimed that he heard “[w]hat sounded like gun shots” and saw “one person… pulled by secret service from the room limping.”

Scene in the room is chaos. What sounded like gun shots were right over my shoulder. One person was pulled by secret service from the room limping. pic.twitter.com/Wa3Z323DG2 — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) April 26, 2026

Stay tuned to The Western Journal for more updates on this story as it unfolds.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.