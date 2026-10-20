Breaking: Social Security Administration Cleans Up Records, Correctly Marks Millions as Deceased

The Social Security Administration announced on Tuesday that it has completed “the most comprehensive” cleanup of the agency’s records in its 91-year history.

According to the Social Security Administration, this cleanup has involved adding 17 million “dates of death” to Social Security records that previously lacked this vital detail.

In other words, 17 million dead people with Social Security numbers were previously missing a death date at the agency.

“This is the first time SSA has undertaken an effort of this scale, and I am proud of the work we have done to strengthen the foundation of identity data relied upon throughout government and the economy,” Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano told Fox News in a statement.

BREAKING: The Social Security Administration confirms to @FoxNews that it has just undertaken its largest cleanup of Social Security Numbers in the agency’s 91-year history, correcting nearly 15% of all U.S. citizen SSNs (roughly 50 million out of 330 million). The changes include: – Adding 17 million dates of death to files that previously didn’t have them w/ help from State Dept… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 20, 2026

The SSA also updated 25 million Social Security files that lacked citizenship information and corrected an additional 8.5 million records that contained inaccurate citizenship information.

In total, the agency “corrected” 15 percent of all active Social Security numbers.

“The Social Security Number database is our country’s books and records,” Bisignano’s statement continued. “The database’s accuracy is essential to maintaining integrity of government services for citizens.”

“Accurate SSN records prevent fraud across federal programs and support the proper administration of benefits,” he concluded.

Rooting out fraud starts with accurate records. Under @POTUS leadership, SSA has corrected nearly 15% of active SSNs, the most comprehensive SSN record clean-up in agency history:

✅ 17M missing dates of death added

✅ 25M records with missing citizenship info updated

🔄 8.5M inaccurate citizenship records being corrected Find more results here: https://t.co/42cpXcuvhK — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) October 20, 2026

This announcement from the SSA comes two months after The Washington Times published a bombshell report about a California man, Carlos Ramon Obregon, who died in 1977 during a drive-by shooting, yet somehow applied for a Social Security card 23 years later in 2000.

“Over the next 24 years, the man known to the world as Carlos Obregon would scam Social Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, the Treasury Department and Idaho’s Transportation Department, walking away with nearly $284,000 in taxpayer money,” The Washington Times reported.

It wasn’t until August of this year that the unnamed man pretending to Obregon was finally held accountable for his government fraud when U.S. District Judge David Nye sentenced him to 61 months in prison.

Carlos Ramon Obregon was born in 1963 and was killed at age 14 after suffering a gunshot wound in a drive-by shooting. Obregon’s mother testified that this man was not her son. His true identity is unknown. https://t.co/7MMSJ3eDPX Story by @NewswithKait #EastIdahoNews https://t.co/RI8G7lGOp9 — East Idaho News (@EastIDNews) August 27, 2026

“Identity thieves who exploit the identities of deceased Americans cause real harm,” Jonathan Kazmar, special agent in charge of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service in San Francisco, said in a statement.

“In this case, the defendant assumed the identity of a deceased American teenager and used it for years to commit serious fraud,” he added.

Do you believe the record cleanup will reduce fraud? Yes, it will help a lot Somewhat, but more is needed No, it won't make a difference Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, it will help a lot 42% (159 votes) Somewhat, but more is needed 57% (213 votes) No, it won't make a difference 1% (3 votes)

Critics have long wondered how many other deviants have been taking advantage of Social Security to fraudulently obtain taxpayer money.

During his work for the Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk revealed that there were hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Americans falsely listed as alive in America’s Social Security databases.

According to the Social Security database, these are the numbers of people in each age bucket with the death field set to FALSE! Maybe Twilight is real and there are a lot of vampires collecting Social Security 🤣🤣 https://t.co/ltb06VX98Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 17, 2025

“There are FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA,” Musk warned on the social media platform X at the time. “This might be the biggest fraud in history.”

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