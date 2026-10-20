Share
News
The seal for the Social Security Administration is visible on the front door of one of their offices on Oct. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
The seal for the Social Security Administration is visible on the front door of one of their offices on Oct. 15, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Breaking: Social Security Administration Cleans Up Records, Correctly Marks Millions as Deceased

 By V. Saxena  October 20, 2026 at 10:06am
Share

The Social Security Administration announced on Tuesday that it has completed “the most comprehensive” cleanup of the agency’s records in its 91-year history.

According to the Social Security Administration, this cleanup has involved adding 17 million “dates of death” to Social Security records that previously lacked this vital detail.

In other words, 17 million dead people with Social Security numbers were previously missing a death date at the agency.

“This is the first time SSA has undertaken an effort of this scale, and I am proud of the work we have done to strengthen the foundation of identity data relied upon throughout government and the economy,” Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano told Fox News in a statement.

The SSA also updated 25 million Social Security files that lacked citizenship information and corrected an additional 8.5 million records that contained inaccurate citizenship information.

In total, the agency “corrected” 15 percent of all active Social Security numbers.

“The Social Security Number database is our country’s books and records,” Bisignano’s statement continued. “The database’s accuracy is essential to maintaining integrity of government services for citizens.”

“Accurate SSN records prevent fraud across federal programs and support the proper administration of benefits,” he concluded.

This announcement from the SSA comes two months after The Washington Times published a bombshell report about a California man, Carlos Ramon Obregon, who died in 1977 during a drive-by shooting, yet somehow applied for a Social Security card 23 years later in 2000.

Related:
New York Democrat Accused of Attacking Opponent's Mother Inside Bathroom: 'Not Fit to Serve'

“Over the next 24 years, the man known to the world as Carlos Obregon would scam Social Security, the Department of Health and Human Services, the State Department, the Treasury Department and Idaho’s Transportation Department, walking away with nearly $284,000 in taxpayer money,” The Washington Times reported.

It wasn’t until August of this year that the unnamed man pretending to Obregon was finally held accountable for his government fraud when U.S. District Judge David Nye sentenced him to 61 months in prison.

“Identity thieves who exploit the identities of deceased Americans cause real harm,” Jonathan Kazmar, special agent in charge of the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service in San Francisco, said in a statement.

“In this case, the defendant assumed the identity of a deceased American teenager and used it for years to commit serious fraud,” he added.

Do you believe the record cleanup will reduce fraud?

Critics have long wondered how many other deviants have been taking advantage of Social Security to fraudulently obtain taxpayer money.

During his work for the Department of Government Efficiency, billionaire inventor and entrepreneur Elon Musk revealed that there were hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of Americans falsely listed as alive in America’s Social Security databases.

“There are FAR more ‘eligible’ social security numbers than there are citizens in the USA,” Musk warned on the social media platform X at the time. “This might be the biggest fraud in history.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




White House Sets Deadline for Politico to Retract 'Defamatory' Articles or Face 'Consequences'
These Americans Who Fled to Europe to Escape Trump Quickly Realized They Made a Big Mistake
Beloved Country Singer John Anderson Dies at 71
Mamdani-Linked Democratic Congressional Nominee Detained by IDF While in West Bank
German Chancellor Says Europe's Recent Violence Is Linked to Years of Importing 'Non-Integrated' Migrants
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation