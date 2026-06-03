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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: TV personality and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on January 28, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Breaking: Spencer Pratt Projected to Advance to Runoff Against Karen Bass in LA Mayoral Race

 By Johnathan Jones  June 3, 2026 at 6:25am
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Republican Spencer Pratt appears poised to keep his political run alive.

According to early returns and election projections on Wednesday morning, Pratt is projected to advance to a November runoff against incumbent Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The race is not yet officially settled because California’s notoriously slow vote-counting process means ballots are still being tabulated.

However, multiple reports predict Bass and Pratt are the clear favorites to advance.

CNBC cited prediction market activity on Wednesday morning:

Traders are fairly certain Bass will make it to the second round, giving her 93% odds. Bass has consistently led in public polls of the race, though has been well short of the 50% mark for an outright win in the first round. Pratt has about a three-in-four chance of advancing, according to traders. 

City Councilmember Nithya Raman is also challenging the incumbent. Raman has a 28% chance of advancing to the second round. 

Will Spencer Pratt win in November?

CNN reported Wednesday morning that Bass had secured a spot on the November ballot while Pratt was running in second place ahead of far-left City Councilwoman Nithya Raman and other candidates.

Pratt was solidly in second place as of 3:30 am local time on Wednesday morning with 63 percent of votes counted.

Per the projection shared by CNBC, the most likely outcome of Tuesday’s election is a fall showdown between Bass and Pratt.

Related:
Scott Pelley Throws Tantrum After CBS Fires Him: They Wanted 'Favor with the Trump Administration'

Pratt said late Tuesday night he was ready to take Bass on:

Pratt, who lost his home in last year’s Pacific Palisades fire, has spent months urging voters to help him take Los Angeles in a different direction.

Bass’ tenure as Mayor has been marked by the lack of an effective response to the devastating wildfire, a cost-of-living crisis, and the city’s continued homeless crisis.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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