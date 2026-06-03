Breaking: Spencer Pratt Projected to Advance to Runoff Against Karen Bass in LA Mayoral Race

Republican Spencer Pratt appears poised to keep his political run alive.

According to early returns and election projections on Wednesday morning, Pratt is projected to advance to a November runoff against incumbent Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.

The race is not yet officially settled because California’s notoriously slow vote-counting process means ballots are still being tabulated.

However, multiple reports predict Bass and Pratt are the clear favorites to advance.

CNBC cited prediction market activity on Wednesday morning:

Traders are fairly certain Bass will make it to the second round, giving her 93% odds. Bass has consistently led in public polls of the race, though has been well short of the 50% mark for an outright win in the first round. Pratt has about a three-in-four chance of advancing, according to traders.

City Councilmember Nithya Raman is also challenging the incumbent. Raman has a 28% chance of advancing to the second round.

Will Spencer Pratt win in November? Yes No

A login link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link to log in and vote. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 93% (128 Votes) No: 7% (10 Votes)

Traders say Karen Bass and Spencer Pratt will advance to runoff in high-profile L.A. mayoral race https://t.co/LtZyF42f1Y — CNBC (@CNBC) June 2, 2026

CNN reported Wednesday morning that Bass had secured a spot on the November ballot while Pratt was running in second place ahead of far-left City Councilwoman Nithya Raman and other candidates.

Pratt was solidly in second place as of 3:30 am local time on Wednesday morning with 63 percent of votes counted.

Per the projection shared by CNBC, the most likely outcome of Tuesday’s election is a fall showdown between Bass and Pratt.

Pratt said late Tuesday night he was ready to take Bass on:

🚨 WOW! Spencer Pratt just ADVANCED to a runoff mayoral election in LA after Karen Bass gets barely a THIRD of the vote Pratt is currently over 30%, 2nd place! 🔥👏🏻 “Obviously, God wanted 5 more months of me exposing all the failures of our mayor.” 1v1 matchup, time for LA to… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 3, 2026

Pratt, who lost his home in last year’s Pacific Palisades fire, has spent months urging voters to help him take Los Angeles in a different direction.

Bass’ tenure as Mayor has been marked by the lack of an effective response to the devastating wildfire, a cost-of-living crisis, and the city’s continued homeless crisis.

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