Breaking: Stormy Daniels Arrested for Sex Crime with Undercover Officer

Adult film star Stormy Daniels was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after an interaction with an undercover police officer while performing at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio.
Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has been the center of a controversy surrounding President Donald Trump after she claimed they engaged in an extra-marital affair in 2006.
Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Daniels in a civil litigation case against the president, promised to fight “all bogus charges” against her.
“This was a setup & politically motivated,” he tweeted. “It reeks of desperation. We will fight all bogus charges. #Basta.”
Daniels was arrested for violating a 2007 state law called the Community Defense Act which prohibits touching a nude or semi-nude dancer, unless you’re a member of the dancer’s immediate family.
“Daniels was topless when she ‘knowingly’ touched a female Columbus police officer’s buttocks, placed her hands on the officer’s breast and then put her chest in the officer’s face while ‘on the premise of a sexually oriented business,’ according to charging documents from the Franklin County Municipal Court obtained by WBNS,” Fox News reported.
She was booked on a misdemeanor charge, according to the Franklin County Sherrif’s Office.
Avenatti called Daniels’ arrest a “sting operation.”
“They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!!” he tweeted.
Avenatti also said that Daniels will plead not guilty to three misdemeanor charges.
Daniels was released on bail before 6 a.m. on Thursday.
Her court date is set for Friday, July 13.
